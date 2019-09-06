Emily Maitlis stalker accused of sending letter

Image caption Emily Maitlis has spoken out before about how stalking is dealt with

A prisoner who stalked Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for more than two decades is to stand trial accused of attempting to contact her again.

Edward Vines, 49, pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order by sending her a letter via her mother.

The order had been imposed on him at Oxford Crown Court in 2009 for harassing the BBC journalist.

He represented himself at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

The charge alleges that Vines acted in breach of the restraining order between 7 May and 16 May this year by, without reasonable excuse, writing a letter to Marion Maitlis to pass on to Emily Maitlis - which he was prohibited from doing.

Mr Vines, of HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire, was jailed for 45 months on 18 January last year for continuing to breach his restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis from prison and his bail hostel.

He met and briefly became friends with the Newsnight presenter when they were both students at Cambridge University.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC remanded the defendant into custody at the end of the hearing.

The trial is set to start on February 3 next year.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.