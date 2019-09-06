Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Students have been encouraged to make sure they have had two doses of the MMR jab

More than 300 cases of mumps have been confirmed in a region hit by an outbreak of the virus at two universities.

Dozens of students fell ill with mumps, which causes swelling in the face, at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham.

A total of 40 cases had been confirmed in March.

Public Health England (PHE) has urged university students to get vaccinated ahead of the new term.

The health body said 306 cases of mumps were confirmed in the East Midlands between April and June 2019, with 2,028 cases across England during the same period.

That is up from 795 cases confirmed in England during the previous quarter, continuing the increase seen at the start of the year.

The region's cases alone account for 15% of the country's total.

PHE said the increase was mostly driven by university students and young people aged between 15 and 34.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, of PHE, has urged parents to check their children have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab.

She said the figures "clearly demonstrate the need for sustained high vaccination rates".

PHE said there were also 266 cases of measles between April and June across England, most of which were in unvaccinated individuals aged 15 years and over.

Mumps

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Two doses of the MMR vaccine are given to children before they start school in the UK

Mumps is a contagious viral infection which causes swelling of the parotid glands.

General symptoms can include headache, joint pain, feeling sick, tiredness, loss of appetite and a high temperature.

It is spread in the same way as colds and flu - through infected droplets of saliva that can be inhaled or picked up from surfaces and transferred into the mouth or nose.

Mumps can lead to viral meningitis if the virus moves into the outer layer of the brain, although this is rare.

Other complications include swelling of the testicles or ovaries which may affect a person's fertility.

A person is most contagious a few days before the symptoms develop and for a few days afterwards.

Source: Public Health England

