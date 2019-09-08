Image copyright Nottingham Trent University Image caption Richard Kershaw is back on his bike with the help of a special arm brace

A cyclist who "nearly died" when he was hit by a car in 2017 has revisited the crash scene during a ride to raise money for the air ambulance.

Richard Kershaw, 42, from the Nottingham suburb of West Bridgford, suffered a broken back, punctured lungs and serious head injuries in the crash in Eastwell, Leicestershire.

Mr Kershaw said a helicopter medical crew "undoubtedly" saved his life.

He cycled past the crash scene during the 70-mile fundraising ride.

The father of two was one of four cyclists knocked off their bike when an oncoming car drifted across Waltham Road in March 2017.

He was flown to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

Image copyright Richard Kershaw Image caption Four cyclists were hit by an oncoming car when it drifted across the road on the outskirts of Eastwell in Leicestershire

Mr Kershaw, who has no memory of the accident, said: "If I hadn't been treated at the scene or got to hospital so quickly I would not have survived.

"I needed 12 pints of blood to keep me alive."

Mr Kershaw lost the movement in his right arm when nerves were disconnected from his spine in the collision.

He used a brace on his arm to complete the 70-mile round trip from West Bridgford to Melton Mowbray, which took him past the crash scene.

Image copyright Richard Kershaw Image caption Mr Kershaw spent just under seven weeks in hospital and had nine operations

Mr Kershaw headed a 16-strong group with his friend Andy Tucker, who was in hospital in an induced coma next to him after the crash.

"When it came to going past the crash site, Andy and I made a point of going in front so we could have a look together," he said.

He described the ride as "a bit of a demon that needed to be slain".

Image copyright Richard Kershaw Image caption Richard Kershaw wears a brace on his right arm because the nerves disconnected from his spine in the crash

