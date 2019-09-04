Image copyright Hovebooks Image caption Some people who spotted the mugshots online have been "astonished" to find they were relatives

Police mugshots from the 1950s are being bought by family members and local history fans online.

Richard Cartwright discovered the mugshots in an unnamed police officer's notebook he bought at an auction three years ago.

Mr Cartwright, a local history specialist, said he had been selling individual pages to surprised descendants on eBay.

Nottinghamshire Police said those personally affected could call them.

Many of the pages contain appeal photographs, released prisoners and missing people, often with handwritten notes about the nature of any offences.

The crimes committed by some of those featured include bigamy, breaking and entering and larceny, as well as driving offences.

Distinctive characteristics such as accents, tattoos and missing fingers are also marked.

Image copyright Hovebooks Image caption The pictures are believed to have come from a book belonging to a former police officer

Mr Cartwright, who is based in Redditch, said he had sold the pages mainly to people in the Nottingham area.

One woman who was upset to recognise a picture of her grandfather had the listed item sent to her, but Mr Cartwright said most of the reaction had been positive.

"I thought it would be an ideal opportunity for people to find their grandparents, and some of them have," he said.

"One lady never realised her grandfather was going round in the '50s robbing jewellery shops - she was quite astonished."

Pat Stocker, data protection officer for Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These items are clearly from a different time in our history and I would like to reassure the public that - in today's world - Nottinghamshire Police has robust processes and policies in place to ensure that personal data is handled appropriately and is managed in accordance with modern day data protection legislation."

