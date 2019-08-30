Image caption Luke Webster had the surname of Forest's goalkeeper tattooed on his bottom

A goalkeeper has rewarded a fan after he had his name tattooed on his bottom following Nottingham Forest's victory over arch-rivals Derby County.

Luke Webster, from Carlton, tweeted he would have "Samba" inked on his backside if he kept a clean sheet in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The Reds beat the Rams 3-0, and true to his word, Mr Webster had the tattoo made on Thursday.

Brice Samba gave him tickets for the third-round tie against, ahem, Arsenal.

"It was just a bit of a joke really," said the Forest supporter.

He said that after the final whistle, "I'd forgot all about it and when I checked my phone I saw that [Brice Samba] had replied, that's when the realisation kicked in".

Mr Webster tried to back out, but too many followers knew the plan and not even his partner Grace could save him - she even filmed it being created, live on Facebook.

"So many people didn't think he would go through with it," she said.

"When we saw [Samba's] reply I said, 'you've got to get it done'."

After the tattoo was created, the Reds goalie tweeted: "Oh mannn thats terrible but I love it at the same time (the tattoo, not your a***) see you soon hopefully, we're linked for ever."

The stopper has given Mr Webster five tickets for the forthcoming game against Arsenal as well as his jersey.

Regarding the meaning of the tattoo, Mr Webster told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I could tell people the truth or tell them I'm really into dance."

