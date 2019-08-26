Image caption Emergency services were called out at about 13:15.

A man's body has been pulled from the River Trent in Nottingham after he attempted to swim across it.

Eyewitnesses said the young man had got in to difficulty while trying to swim across with a friend.

The incident happened at about 13:15 BST close to the popular Victoria Embankment.

Sgt Pete Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, urged others to be careful around water. The man's family have been informed

Paul Smith, who was in a boat at the time, said: "A lady came up to me and said someone is drowning.

"So I untied the ropes and drove up, tried to chuck the rope out to him but he was already under the water. Then he disappeared basically."

Police are not treating the death as suspicious but will now try to establish how he came in to difficulty.

Image caption Victoria Embankment is popular with families

Image caption Paul Smith said he attempted to save the man

