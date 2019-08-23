Image caption The red box itself has been offered to local community groups

A payphone has been disconnected over fears it was used for drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour.

Police asked BT to remove equipment from the kiosk at Wilford Toll Bridge in The Meadows, Nottingham.

The classic red box itself is Grade II-listed and will stay, with local groups being offered the chance to adopt it.

In December, a phone box in a nearby shopping precinct - thought to be the busiest in the county - was removed over similar problems.

Nottinghamshire Police said they had been "aware of reports of drug activity in the vicinity of the phone box" and had been speaking to BT about the issue.

A force spokesman said: "The telephone has now been removed and the box has been secured by BT.

"We are hopeful this will reduce drug activity around the area as the phone can no longer be used."

Listed protection

A BT spokesman said the company had "worked closely" with police on the issue.

"As this kiosk has listed protection, we're unable to remove it.

"However, we'd encourage any local council or charity which may be interested in adopting it for £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme to get in touch with us," he added.

A payphone at a 1970s shopping precinct, also in The Meadows, was finally taken away in December after it had been used for 3,000 calls a year, many of which were believed to involve drug deals.

