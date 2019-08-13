Nottingham railway station fire: Woman jailed for arson attack
A woman has been jailed for more than two years for starting a fire that caused £5.6m of damage to a railway station.
Gemma Peat, 34, started the blaze in the women's toilets at Nottingham station on 12 January 2018.
Nottingham Crown Court heard more than 100 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control as it ripped through the building.
Peat, from Nottingham, admitted one count of arson at a pre-trial hearing.
She was sentenced to 25 months in prison. She will serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.
