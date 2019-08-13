Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Gemma Peat started the blaze in the women's toilets

A woman has been jailed for more than two years for starting a fire that caused £5.6m of damage to a railway station.

Gemma Peat, 34, started the blaze in the women's toilets at Nottingham station on 12 January 2018.

Nottingham Crown Court heard more than 100 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control as it ripped through the building.

Peat, from Nottingham, admitted one count of arson at a pre-trial hearing.

She was sentenced to 25 months in prison. She will serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Ten fire crews were needed to tackle the blaze

