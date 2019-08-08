Image caption Rebecca Campher gave birth to her daughter Everleigh Grace in February

A woman who faced the prospect of never conceiving after being diagnosed with cervical cancer has given birth to a baby girl.

Rebecca Campher was 33 when she faced the prospect of a hysterectomy just months after getting married.

But a rare procedure performed at Nottingham City Hospital in 2015 - in which doctors only removed her cervix - saved Ms Campher's fertility.

The new mother, who gave birth in February, called it "a lifeline".

Ms Campher went for a routine smear test in 2014, which led to her diagnosis.

"Having someone tell you - when you're 33 years old and trying for a baby - that you've got cervical cancer and throwing around words like hysterectomy, was devastating," she said.

But surgeon Mr Jafaru Abu discussed the option of a radical trachelectomy.

'Pretty terrifying'

"When the surgeon said that I might be eligible for the radical trachelectomy, it really was a lifeline," Ms Campher said.

As the operation came with the possibility of complications, Ms Campher went into the procedure with the possibility a hysterectomy would still need to be performed.

She said: "Waking up not knowing whether you'd be able to have children was pretty terrifying.

"It was just pure relief and then I could just focus on recovery essentially."

Image copyright NUH Image caption New mother Rebecca, left, after the operation with her husband Greg, and surgeon Mr Jafaru Abu with Everleigh Grace

A permanent suture - called a cervical cerclage suture - is placed at the lower part of the womb to reduce the risk of miscarriage or premature labour.

Ms Campher was cleared to conceive six months later.

After a period of IVF treatments, she fell pregnant in July 2018.

Her pregnancy was carefully monitored and she was admitted to Nottingham City Hospital at about 24 weeks.

She gave birth to Everleigh Grace by caesarean section.

Mr Abu said: "Once someone has had a radical trachelectomy there is a risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

"We're really pleased that Rebecca has had a successful pregnancy - it's been a pleasure getting to know her, and now her baby girl."

