Image caption A 44-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident

A woman has been charged with child abduction and possession of a firearm after police were called to an address in Nottinghamshire.

Police went to Cope Street, Radford over concerns for the welfare of a two-and-a-half year-old girl on Thursday.

Samantha Thomas, 43, of Gresley Drive, Nottingham, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of child abduction in relation to the incident remains in custody.

Ms Thomas had been charged with child abduction and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as false imprisonment and aggravated burglary.

Police said the girl was safe and well.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.