A serial rapist who met his victims through a dating website has been found guilty of assaulting five more women.

Jason Lawrance, 54, met the women on Match.com and Dating Direct between 2009 and 2014, raping them at their home, in his car or back of his van.

It can now be revealed he is already serving a life sentence for the rape of seven women during the same period.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court found him guilty of seven counts.

'Still fertile. Sorry'

During the trial, one victim described how she had only agreed to have sex with him because he told her he had had a vasectomy.

He texted her the next day to say "I'm still fertile. Sorry." She became pregnant and had to have an abortion.

The jury decided this counted as rape - the first time, the prosecution said - a person has been prosecuted for rape because of lying over a vasectomy.

The women, from Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, and Suffolk, came forwards after coverage of his previous trial.

The father-of-three, previously of Hinckley, Leicestershire and Hampshire, is due to be sentenced on 3 October.

