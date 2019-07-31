Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption In the postcard, DH Lawrence described the town of Shirebrook as "a most hideous place"

A postcard written by DH Lawrence during a visit to a "hideous" mining town has sold for £1,800 at auction.

The author and poet sent the postcard from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, to a woman in Eakring, Nottinghamshire, in 1911.

In the message to Nellie Holderness, DH Lawrence described the town as "a most hideous place".

The owner of the postcard, which features the Old School House and Rock Cottages, was almost thrown in a skip four years ago.

It was originally expected to fetch about £250 but was bought for much more than that by a private UK buyer.

Patricia Endean-Rowe, 71, a retired teacher from Eakring, said: "Our family always knew about the card but thought it'd been lost years ago.

"A relative was about to throw a plastic box into a skip at a tip but, just before he did, gave it a shake - and realised something was inside.

"It was the DH Lawrence postcard, sent to one of my great aunts more than a century ago."

In the message, DH Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, and penned Lady Chatterley's Lover, said: "I have got here but had to bike - not a single train.

"Shirebrook is a most hideous place - I contrast it with Eakring. Keep well - love to all - DH Lawrence."

Jim Spencer, of Hansons Auctioneers, said the postcard was "a wonderful find".

"Lawrence is one of England's most famous literary figures whose work created much controversy when first published. His impact is still felt today."

