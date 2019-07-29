Image copyright Family handout Image caption Esrom Ghide was punched, kicked and stabbed in the attack, police said

Three teenagers who murdered a rival in a drug-related dispute have been given detention orders.

Esrom Ghide, 20, died in hospital after he was found stabbed in Hawksley Road, Hyson Green, Nottingham, on 5 September last year.

Judge Julian Goose QC said he was attacked "as a result of territorial and gang-related violence".

The 17-year-old was given a term of 18 years, and two 15-year-old boys must serve 15-year sentences.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty in June following a six-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard two of the three boys had been involved in a confrontation with Mr Ghide - known as Hanny to family and close friends - two weeks prior to the attack.

On the day of the attack, the three boys approached the victim and "goaded" him into a fight, in which Mr Ghide was punched, kicked and stabbed.

Judge Goose said "at least two knives" were involved in the attack, which had been brought to the scene by the defendants.

During the trial, the court heard a post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, read out a statement from Tsega Tedla, Mr Ghide's mother, which said the victim's family had been "deeply affected by the brutal and savage way he was killed".

Judge Goose said the case highlighted the destructive nature of gang violence.

"The harm it causes is incalculable, to the victim's family and to society as a whole," he said.

