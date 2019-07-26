Image caption The app connects people with a BSL interpreter

A police force is offering a new service that allows people with hearing difficulties to report crime using sign language.

The app makes a video call to a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter who can relay information to police colleagues.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was the first force in the country to offer the service.

The app, called SignVideo, can be used on mobile phones, computer and tablet devices.

Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "It's important everyone is able to report a crime in the way that is most convenient to them."

"We are always trying to find ways to make our services more accessible and this is a prime example," he added.

