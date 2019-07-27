Image copyright Simon Bernacki

A city-wide festival to celebrate skateboarding - believed to be the first of its kind in the UK - has opened.

Skateboarding in the City, which runs until 3 August, has been organised by Skate Nottingham.

It aims to attract hundreds of visitors to its exhibitions and competitions in the city.

The group said it hoped to raise the profile of skateboarding ahead of it becoming an Olympic sport in 2020.

Chris Lawton, Skate Nottingham co-founder, said the festival - which is being held in venues across the city - had been backed by £10,000 of National Lottery money.

He said: "As far as we're aware, this is the first attempt to do something that's multi-venue across a UK city.

"Nottingham has had a great international reputation for skateboarding for something like 50 years, so it seemed the perfect place to hold the festival."

Among those who have benefited from the city's skateboard culture, Mr Lawton said, are Olympic hopeful Alex Hallford and 1990s star Carl Shipman.

The festival was launched on Friday with an exhibition of skateboard photography at the Nottingham Photo Parlour.

This is being followed by a "Nottingham Open" competition at Flo Skatepark over the weekend.

"Skateboarding is a way of making parts of a city that don't work into really lively places," Mr Lawton added.

"Young people who struggle in mainstream education can be engaged, through the sport, in fields like architecture and design in a way that is really unique.

"All you need to do it is a skateboard and a pair of trainers."

