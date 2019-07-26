Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire Police said officers were responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were responding to an emergency call when the car they were travelling in hit a pedestrian on Derby Road at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown.

A force spokesman said an investigation was under way.

