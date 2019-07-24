Image caption No-one was in the house at the time and no-one was injured

The roof of a house has been destroyed after a fire ripped through the property during thunder and lightning storms in Nottinghamshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Harwood Close, Arnold, at 02:50 BST and it was out by about 06:00 BST.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was in the house at the time and there were no injuries.

The house was "severely damaged" and the cause is unknown at this time, added the fire service.

