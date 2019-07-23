Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Passengers handed water on stuck train

Passengers began fainting when a train was held on tracks for more than an hour in sweltering conditions.

The LNER service between London King's Cross and Edinburgh was stopped at Newark, Nottinghamshire, because of damage to overhead electrical wires.

BBC journalist Laura Foster, who was on board, said some passengers fainted when the lack of power cut off the air-conditioning.

LNER and Network Rail have apologised for the problem.

Image caption Some passengers used spray bottles to cool down

The issue has been affecting services between Doncaster and Grantham on the East Coast Main Line since about 15:00 BST, with a number of cancellations.

It follows problems with overhead cables in the Grantham area earlier this year.

Ms Foster said: "We were all absolutely sweltering in the heat before staff managed to open a few carriage doors.

"When people started fainting, their fellow passengers rallied round to share water and make sure they were OK."

A LNER spokesman said: "We apologise to customers for disruption to their journeys today. This is due to damage to the overhead power lines in the Grantham area.

"We are working with Network Rail to get trains moving through the area and wherever possible are diverting services until engineers are able to fix the problem."

He added two trains were stopped and both were now at Newark North Gate station.

