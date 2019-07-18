Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they would be stepping up patrols in the Erewash Gardens area

Armed police rushed to a suburban street in Nottingham after gunshots were heard by residents.

Witnesses told officers they heard two loud bangs and saw a man fall to the floor before being pulled into a car and taken from Erewash Gardens in Top Valley at 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

A man later turned up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for witnesses.

