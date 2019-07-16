Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption In the postcard, DH Lawrence described the town of Shirebrook as "a most hideous place"

A postcard written and signed by DH Lawrence during a visit to a "hideous" mining town is set to be auctioned.

The author and poet sent the postcard from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, to a woman in Eakring, Nottinghamshire, in 1911.

In the message to Nellie Holderness, DH Lawrence described the town as "an awful fag" and "a most hideous place".

The owner said the postcard, which features the Old School House and Rock Cottages, was almost thrown in a skip four years ago.

Owner Patricia Endean-Rowe, 71, a retired teacher from Eakring, said: "Our family always knew about the card but thought it'd been lost years ago.

"A relative was about to throw a plastic box into a skip at a tip but, just before he did, gave it a shake - and realised something was inside.

"It was the DH Lawrence postcard, sent to one of my great aunts more than a century ago."

In the message, DH Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, and also penned Lady Chatterley's Lover, said: "I have got here but had to bike - not a single train.

"It is an awful fag. Shirebrook is a most hideous place - I contrast it with Eakring.

"Keep well - love to all - DH Lawrence."

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The postcard is expected to fetch about £250 at auction

Jim Spencer, of Hansons Auctioneers, said the postcard was "a wonderful find".

"Lawrence is one of England's most famous literary figures whose work created much controversy when first published," he said.

"His impact is still felt today and some of his books, such as Lady Chatterley's Lover, have been adapted for film and television."

The postcard is expected to fetch about £250 at auction on 31 July.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.