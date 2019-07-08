Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Andrew Clarke was jailed for 20 years for 16 child sex offences against two girls under 13

A man convicted of 16 child sex offences while on the run during a trial has been jailed for 20 years.

Andrew Clarke, of Talbot Court, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, failed to appear on the last day of his trial on 20 June.

Clarke, who was found guilty of the sexual offences against two girls, was sentenced in his absence on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 42-year-old was arrested the following day and sent to prison.

He has also been put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Image copyright Google Image caption Clarke was sentenced in his absence at Nottingham Crown Court

Clarke, who denied the charges, was convicted of eight counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and six counts by penetration.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 13.

Det Sgt Parminder Dhillon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Clarke not only committed these horrific crimes on vulnerable victims, but was then even more cowardly by trying to evade justice when he realised he was facing a lengthy prison sentence.

"This was an extremely sad and shocking case of abuse and the seriousness of the offences has been reflected in the 20-year sentence."

Mr Dhillon said he hoped the length of the prison term would help the victims "deal with the emotional impact" on them.

Clarke's mother Betty Clarke and his former partner Sarah Clare were both found guilty of child cruelty and cruelty as part of the investigation.

Clarke, 72, of Phoenix Avenue, Gedling, Nottinghamshire, and Clare, 40, of Brinklow Road, Birmingham, were both sentenced to two years in prison.

