Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the 60-year-old died at the scene

A man died when he was hit by a lorry, police have confirmed.

Nottinghamshire Police said the collision happened on the A57 in Worksop at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

The 60-year-old, who was a pedestrian, was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said officers were looking to speak to any motorists driving on the road with dashcam footage or any other witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.