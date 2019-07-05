Image caption An investigation found that the fire was not suspicious

A fatal house fire in Nottinghamshire is not being treated as suspicious following a joint police and fire investigation.

A body was recovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze at the property in Merton Close, Arnold, on Monday evening.

Police said the person who died has yet to be formally identified, but next of kin had been informed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police said identification of the deceased is a matter for the coroner.

