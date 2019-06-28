Image copyright Anthony Nolan Image caption Lilya Coleman Jones was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer in November

Tributes have been paid after the death of a 12-year-old girl who became the figurehead for a campaign to improve bone marrow donor rates.

Lilya Coleman Jones was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a rare form of blood cancer - in November.

The "Find a match for Lilya" campaign, set up with the charity Anthony Nolan, held a series of events in Nottingham.

On the group Facebook page, family and friends said they were "very saddened" to confirm she had died on Wednesday.

The campaign was set up after her family were ruled out as potential donors.

Lilya said at the time: "While there is a very slim chance that this might help me, it might help somebody else.

"It's really raising my spirits."

Henny Braund, chief executive at Anthony Nolan, said everyone at the charity is "incredibly sad" to hear of Lilya's death.

"Lilya displayed maturity and courage that defied her age," he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.