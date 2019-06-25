Image copyright Family handout Image caption Esrom Ghide was punched, kicked and stabbed in the attack, police said

Three teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed in the heart after a confrontation over a cigarette.

Esrom Ghide, 20, was found stabbed in Hawksley Road, Nottingham, on 5 September. He died in hospital.

A 17-year-old and two 15-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted following a six-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Two other boys, aged 15 and 17, were acquitted.

Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Ghide was punched, kicked and suffered more than a dozen stab wounds in a "sustained attack possibly by a number of individuals armed with knives" after a confrontation over a cigarette.

This followed another confrontation, two weeks earlier, again about a cigarette, between Mr Ghide - who was known as Hanny to family and close friends - and two of the defendants.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

'Senseless nature'

Det Insp Justine Wilson said: "This was a vicious and tragic attack on a young man by a group of people younger than him, but due to their numbers they were able to overpower him.

"Esrom made it clear he did not want a fight but they were relentless in taunting him and forced him into a confrontation, which due to them carrying knives ultimately turned out to be fatal.

"Esrom's death has been devastating for his family and the senseless nature of it has been incredibly hard for them to take."

The three teenagers are due to be sentenced on 29 July.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.