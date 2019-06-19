Image caption Mariam Moustafa had a stroke and died in hospital a month after the attack

Four teenagers involved in a "horrific" attack on a student who later died have been given referral orders.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left unconscious after she was punched by a gang of girls at a bus stop in Nottingham in February 2018.

She died a month later of a stroke, but pathologists could not legally link her death with the attack.

Rochelle Dobbin and Netesha Lewis, both 18, and two 16-year-olds were sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court.

Reporting restrictions were lifted in order to name Dobbin and "ring leader" Lewis for the first time.

While deciding not to give custodial sentences, District Judge Timothy Spruce described the four as "aggressive" and said they should be "condemned" for their actions.

Mr Spruce said Dobbin and Lewis were spared detention because courts should "avoid criminalising young people unnecessarily" and custody should be "a last resort" for teenagers.

Mariam's father Mohamed has criticised the charges and sentences

He added the fact the attack, which the court heard was fuelled by claims the victim was behind a social media account called "Black Rose" and a row "about a boy", was filmed on a phone was "particularly concerning".

Lewis repeatedly punched Ms Moustafa and slammed her into the bus stop while others laughed and filmed the attack, the court was told.

Lewis was given a 12 month referral order, Dobbin six months, and the two 16-year-old girls nine months and six months.

Last week two other members of the gang were sentenced.

Mariah Fraser, 20, was given an eight-month sentence and Britania Hunter, 18, given a 12-month community order after they also pleaded guilty to affray.

Ms Moustafa's family did not attend the hearing and said in a statement: "The system failed to get justice for Mariam."

