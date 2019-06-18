Image copyright Benoy Image caption Nottingham Forest announced plans earlier this year to redevelop and expand the City Ground

Plans to redevelop Nottingham Forest's City Ground have moved a step closer after the club was granted a new 250-year lease.

Earlier this year, the club said it wanted to expand its stadium, increasing capacity to 38,000, making it the biggest ground in the region.

The land the stadium sits on is leased from Nottingham City Council who have been working with Forest on the plans.

The new agreement replaces the current 50-year lease.

The city council said the new terms - which will also see Forest increase the size of their leased area - will enable the club to redevelop the City Ground.

Club chairman Nicholas Randall QC said the agreement would secure their "long-term future" at the site.

"When we announced our plans... we recognised the importance to remain at our iconic home," Mr Randall said.

"We understand what it means, not only to our supporters but also for the people of the city, and we are now delighted to have secured our lease for a further 250 years."

He said supporters had been involved in the planning "to ensure the stadium is a place we all feel proud of."

Image copyright Benoy Image caption The agreement means Forest will remain at the City Ground until 2269

Forest have played at the City Ground since 1898 and has not seen any major development for 25 years.

Work will see changes to the main Peter Taylor stand, including a new museum and club shop, and a concourse expansion to improve disabled facilities.

"We share Nottingham Forest's ambition for their redeveloped ground and have been pleased to work with them on the project," said city council leader, councillor David Mellen.

A formal planning application is yet to be submitted, and if approved, construction could start by the end of the 2019-20 season.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.