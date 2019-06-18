Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ben Jones said he would be "very shocked and surprised" to get the photo back

A man who accidentally left a signed photo of Eggheads star Chris Hughes on a bus said "not in a million years" did he expect BBC stars Greg James and Jeremy Vine help him find it.

Ben Jones lost the picture of the quiz show contestant on the bus between Mapperley and Nottingham last month.

He was heading into town to have it framed when he left it behind.

A social media appeal to find the photo has been shared hundreds of times, including in Australia and South Korea.

Mr Jones told BBC Radio 1 breakfast show host James the photo was a gift for a friend.

He said they had "got into this bizarre thing" of sending one another pictures of Eggheads members for "a laugh".

Mr Jones then spotted the "perfect gift" while at a car boot sale in Colwick and was travelling on the number 46 bus into the city to have it framed.

Image caption Eggheads star Chris Hughes was at the centre of the social media appeal

He said the appeal to find the missing photo had actually been "way more hilarious than the gift".

Mr Jones said he posted the appeal on Facebook expecting it to get "maybe a few shares in Mapperley", but said "not in a million years" did he expect the post to be shared over 1,000 times.

However, he added: "I would be very shocked and surprised to get it back."

Image caption Eggheads presenter Jeremy Vine joked that the signed picture of Mr Hughes was "too valuable" to be taken on public transport

James, who "loved" Mr Jones's story, spoke to Eggheads presenter Jeremy Vine about getting a replacement photo.

Vine joked that the situation was "very serious", adding: "One of the reasons there's a very high value on these is because Chris is a sort of Howard Hughes figure - he can only be contacted by letter."

He further joked that the item was "too valuable" to take on public transport, but confirmed he was getting in touch with the quizzer.

He hoped to get Mr Jones a new signed photo in "three days' time".

