Image copyright PA Image caption HMP Nottingham saw five deaths in the space of a month in 2017

A prisoner who hanged himself had "inadequate" help from mental health services, an inquest has found.

Shane Stroughton, 29, was found dead in his cell in HMP Nottingham on 13 September 2017.

Nottingham Coroner's Court found high workloads on staff meant full assessments were not carried out.

The jury also said Stroughton's family were not kept properly informed about his condition, especially his mental health.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Shane Stroughton was placed on a mental health programme after an initial suicide attempt

The inquest had earlier been told Stroughton was handed an indeterminate sentence at the age of 19 for assault and released on licence from HMP Stocken in June 2017.

Three weeks later he was sent to HMP Nottingham for breaching his bail conditions.

He was subsequently put on high risk programme after attempting suicide but was later taken off this programme.

The jury found there was a high prisoner to staff ratio at the time and their workloads meant Stroughton was not properly monitored.

This lead to mental health services at the prison offering him "inadequate support".

In a narrative conclusion the jury also said: "The prison failed to communicate with the family properly, especially during times of particular crisis."

However the jury noted staff levels at the prison had since improved and "the vast majority of staff worked in Shane's best interests".

Shane Stroughton's death was one of five in a month at the category B prison.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.