Image caption Mariam Moustafa had a stroke and died in hospital a month after the attack

Two members of a girl gang who attacked a student at a bus stop in a row "over a boy" have been sentenced.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, fell into a coma after she was punched several times by a "pack" of assailants last February.

She died of a stroke a month later, but pathologists could not "legally link" the attack with her death, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Mariah Fraser, 20, was given an eight-month sentence and Britania Hunter, 18, given a community order.

Both previously admitted affray.

A third accused, a 16-year-old girl who cannot be named and also pleaded guilty, was remanded back to the youth court for sentencing.

Six female defendants were charged after Miss Moustafa, an engineering student, was attacked in Nottingham city centre while one of her friends tried to protect her.

They included three other teenage girls aged 18, 17 and 16, who will be sentenced later this month.

During sentencing, Nottingham Crown Court heard the attack was "fuelled by social media".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mohamed Moustafa described his daughter as "very kind" and "like an angel"

Opening the facts of the case on Thursday, prosecutor Luke Blackburn said the six were not charged with manslaughter because pathologists could not "legally link" the attack to Miss Moustafa's death.

The hearing was told Fraser and Hunter were part of a group who filmed the attack on Miss Moustafa and watched as two others, aged 16 and 18, hit her.

Mr Blackburn said footage showed Miss Moustafa, an Egyptian national, looking "frightened, passive and, towards the end, obviously unwell".

"To call it an argument would be a mis-description as it was all one way," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Moustafa said he was not informed of a court hearing in April where the trio admitted affray

Miss Moustafa's family had not been informed about a hearing in April where Fraser, Hunter and the 16-year-old admitted affray a week before their trial, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently apologised.

Three other teenage girls, aged 18, 17 and 16, also pleaded guilty to affray, and are due to be sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court last year on 19 June.

