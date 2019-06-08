Image copyright Google Image caption At its last inspection the service was judged as "requiring improvement"

A Nottingham health centre has been closed by inspectors to "protect the welfare and safety of patients".

Strelley Health Centre, which has approximately 4,300 patients, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May and on 5 June, resulting in "a number of concerns".

The CQC said it was "taking action to protect patients" and was due to publish a report.

The practice has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.

'Immediate closure'

At its last inspection carried out in March 2018 the service - part of the Beechdale Medical Group - was judged as "requiring improvement".

Concerns at the time related to services for people with long-term conditions, older people, patients with mental health issues and families.

Dr Hugh Porter, clinical chair of Nottingham City Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said all patients would received a letter informing them of the closure and how they could register elsewhere.

"We are urging patients registered at the surgery to register with a new practice following the immediate closure," he said.

"This is particularly important if you have long-term health conditions or if you need repeat prescriptions."

He added he fully supported "the principle that all healthcare providers should be held to account for the quality of care they give to local people".

A CQC spokesperson said: "While our legal processes do not allow us to go in to further detail at this time, we will publish a report in due course."

