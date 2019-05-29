Nottingham

'Dangerous' raccoon dog escape prompts police warning

  • 29 May 2019
Raccoon dog Image copyright Mandy Marsh
Image caption One of the raccoon dogs was photographed at a farm

The public have been warned to look out for two escaped raccoon dogs.

It is believed the Japanese mammals - also known as tanukis - dug out of a enclosure in Big Lane, Clarborough, at about 06:00 BST on Tuesday.

One was photographed a short time later at a nearby farm and is reported to have attacked a goat.

Nottinghamshire Police warned the animals "are potentially dangerous if approached" as they are not domesticated.

The owner said the animals were "less dangerous than a fox" and every effort was being made to find them.

Anyone who spots the dogs is advised to call 999.

Raccoon dogs

Image copyright Getty Images
  • Native to the forests of eastern Siberia, northern China, north Vietnam, Korea and Japan
  • Now widespread in some European countries due to escapes
  • Omnivores that feed on insects, rodents, amphibians, birds, fish, molluscs and carrion
  • The RSPCA "strongly" discourages people from keeping them as pets
  • "Extremely smelly", the charity says, as they use a scent to communicate

Source: RSPCA

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites