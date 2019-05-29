Image copyright Mandy Marsh Image caption One of the raccoon dogs was photographed at a farm

The public have been warned to look out for two escaped raccoon dogs.

It is believed the Japanese mammals - also known as tanukis - dug out of a enclosure in Big Lane, Clarborough, at about 06:00 BST on Tuesday.

One was photographed a short time later at a nearby farm and is reported to have attacked a goat.

Nottinghamshire Police warned the animals "are potentially dangerous if approached" as they are not domesticated.

The owner said the animals were "less dangerous than a fox" and every effort was being made to find them.

Anyone who spots the dogs is advised to call 999.

Raccoon dogs

Image copyright Getty Images

Native to the forests of eastern Siberia, northern China, north Vietnam, Korea and Japan

Now widespread in some European countries due to escapes

Omnivores that feed on insects, rodents, amphibians, birds, fish, molluscs and carrion

The RSPCA "strongly" discourages people from keeping them as pets

"Extremely smelly", the charity says, as they use a scent to communicate

Source: RSPCA

