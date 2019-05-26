Image copyright National Trust Image caption Winston Churchill visited Clumber Park to see the tanks in action

A model of a trench-digging tank admired by Winston Churchill has been recreated for a World War Two display.

The Naval Land Equipment tractor, affectionately known as Nellie, was designed in Lincoln by Ruston-Bucyrus.

Weighing 100 tonnes and measuring more than 75ft in length, the machines were tested at Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire.

A full-size replica will be shown at a National Trust exhibition showcasing Clumber Park's role in the war effort.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption The National Trust has made a full-size recreation of the machine

Originally conceived during World War One, the machines were designed as a way to allow infantry to advance from behind their German enemies.

Churchill made the journey to see Nellie tested in 1941, walking nearly a mile through muddy ground to the site, but they were never used in active combat.

Marks in the ground dug by the tanks at Clumber Park during tests can still be seen today along the South Lawns.

The exhibition is being held at Clumber Park, a historic country park, near Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Winston Churchill (left) inspected Nellie before the tank was demonstrated

