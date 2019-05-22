Image caption The treatment centre has been run by private firm Circle Health for 11 years

An NHS trust has been awarded a contract to run a treatment centre following a High Court ruling.

Nottingham Treatment Centre, which is in the grounds of the Queen's Medical Centre, had been run by private firm Circle Health for 11 years.

The company took legal action against a decision to award Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) a five-year contract to run the centre.

But a High Court ruling means NUH can start running the centre.

Circle Health said the way the contract was awarded by the Rushcliffe Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was "flawed" and "unfair".

A spokesman said: "We are obviously disappointed that the CCG has decided to push ahead with a rushed handover which is not in the interests of patients.

"This does not affect our challenge to the CCG's procurement process, which will be heard later this year.

"We are confident that the court will find that the commissioners have run a flawed and unfair procurement."

Image caption The treatment centre looks after about 250,000 NHS patients per year

NUH chief executive Tracy Taylor, said it had "always seen" the centre "as an exciting opportunity to develop innovative services".

She added: "We are disappointed that there have been so many delays to the award of this contract and completion of the procurement process as a result of legal challenges.

"However, this legal ruling means we can now work proactively with our partners, including Circle, to ensure a smooth transition."

Amanda Sullivan, chief officer of the six CCGs in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: "We welcome this ruling, which will end a period of uncertainty around the future of NHS services at the Nottingham Treatment Centre.

"We look forward to working with NUH to deliver their plans for service improvements."

