Image copyright Wendy Skelton Image caption Rebecca Chisholm (right) told her mother (left) she was dying after being thrown from a horse

A woman is fighting for her life after she was thrown from a horse in Dubai.

Rebecca Chisholm was riding with her mother when the horse bolted and she was thrown off, leaving her unconscious with serious head injuries and her face "caked in sand and blood".

Wendy Skelton said when her 24-year-old daughter came round, she said: "Mum, I am dying. I love you".

At least £60,000 is needed to pay for medical treatment and a GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £34,000.

Miss Skelton said her daughter had medical insurance through the school she worked for in Dubai, but had not realised horse riding was not included.

The 56-year-old from East Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, said she, her daughter and an instructor were on the ride in the desert between Abu Dhabi and Dubai on 10 May when the accident happened

Image copyright Wendy Skelton Image caption Miss Chisholm's mother had been visiting Dubai to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Miss Skelton said her daughter's horse galloped off and Miss Chisholm was found "in a heap on the floor".

"She had blood coming out both ears and her face was caked in sand and blood," she said.

"Eventually she said 'mum, I am dying. I love you'. I saw the light go out of her eyes.

"Then I said 'Becca, you are not leaving me'. I said the ambulance is here and saw her focus on me. She started to fight.

"She loves life. Her father died eight years ago and she lives every day as if it was her last."

Image copyright Wendy Skelton Image caption The accident happened the day before Miss Chisholm's 24th birthday

Miss Chisholm was airlifted to Rashid Hospital where scans revealed she had multiple skull fractures and a brain haemorrhage.

She was in a coma for three days and underwent emergency surgery twice to stem the bleed on her brain and relieve the pressure.

Her mother said medical staff recommended she would need to remain there for another week before considering returning to the UK on a specialised medical flight.

Miss Skelton said she wanted her to be "in the best care possible", whether that is "here or at home".

A spokeswoman from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our consular staff are offering advice and support to the family of British woman who has been hospitalised in Dubai."

Image copyright St Clare's School Image caption St Clare's School in Manchester, where Miss Chisholm trained, is supporting the fundraising efforts

