Image copyright Clifton Parkrun Image caption Ian Guest was hailed as a hero for turning up to the event in Clifton, Nottingham

A Parkrun steward who booked himself on to an event in the wrong county has been hailed a "hero" for turning up.

Ian Guest had intended to help at a run in Clifton Park, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Saturday morning.

But on Friday evening he realised he had signed up for the run in Clifton, Nottingham, 37 miles (60km) away.

Despite his error - and thoughts of backing out - he made it to the race after an early morning bike ride to his local train station.

Parkruns are 5km runs for all abilities held in parks across the UK.

'D'oh!'

Regular runner Mr Guest had recently started to volunteer at events due to injury.

When he found the run closest to his Sheffield home was fully staffed, he searched a little wider, booking on to what he thought was the Rotherham event.

He said: "It was a real 'D'oh' moment when I read the reminder email the night before - but then I thought, 'How am I going to get round this?'

"It did cross my mind to back out, especially when I realised the trains were a bit awkward, but then I didn't want to let people down - runs can be cancelled if they don't get enough volunteers."

Not one to let the weekend timetable stand in his way, Mr Guest left his house at 05:15 BST.

"I cycled to Worksop station, got the train to Nottingham and cycled to the race venue. Then I found I was an hour early," he said.

It could have been worse...

Clifton, Lancashire: 64 miles away (103km)

Clifton, Bristol: 145 miles away (235 km)

Clifton, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, 12,526 miles away (20,160 km)

Organiser Chris Neale said on the event's Facebook page: "I don't think he would have even told us what had happened if we hadn't asked him a few questions on arrival as we didn't recognise him.

"Thanks Ian - you're a proper Parkrun hero and you're very welcome here any time!"

