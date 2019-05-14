Image caption Three damaged vehicles were pictured in the car park of Nottingham prison, which holds up to 1,060 men

Police have said they are keeping an open mind about links between two car fires at Nottinghamshire prisons.

Two vehicles in the car park at HMP Lowdham Grange were damaged in a blaze just after 02:00 BST.

In the early hours of Saturday, a number of vehicles were also destroyed at HMP Nottingham.

Lowdham Grange is run by Serco and the company said it was working with police and the Ministry of Justice to investigate.

Mark Hanson, prison director at Lowdham Grange, said: "We confirm two cars have been damaged in what appears to be an arson attack in the car park outside the prison.

"No-one was hurt and the fire brigade arrived to put out the fire. The police are now investigating the incident."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lowdham Grange is a category B prison which holds up to 920 men

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "There are some similarities between the two incidents which are being investigated.

"We are keeping an open mind about any connection between them."

