Image caption Picture showing three damaged vehicles in the car park of the prison

Fire has destroyed a number of cars belonging to prison staff within the grounds of HMP Nottingham.

The fire service was called to the jail in Perry Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Prison Service spokesperson said no one was hurt. He said and the safety and security of staff was the priority.

The service is working with Nottinghamshire Police to investigate what happened.

HMP Nottingham is a category B male prison, which expanded in 2010 to hold 1,060 prisoners.

In April, a man was charged after a prison officer had his throat cut.

Last year the government was ordered to make immediate improvements at the jail after a report warned it was in a "dangerous state".

The prison needed to do "much more" to tackle the problem of drugs which was "inextricably linked" to violence, chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke said in his report.

