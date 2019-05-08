Pryzm stabbings: Man charged over Nottingham club fight
A man has been charged after five men were stabbed in a fight outside a Nottingham nightclub.
Police said they believe the fight started as people were leaving Pryzm on Lower Parliament Street at about 03:45 BST on Monday.
The man, 18, who was also injured, has been charged with possessing a bladed article and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 19-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition.
Another four men who were arrested in connection with the inquiry, two aged 24, one aged 19 and one aged 22, have been released on police bail.
Pryzm was open on Sunday for a bank holiday event with former BBC Radio 1 presenter DJ Spoony.
Det Insp Daniel Johnstone said: "There were a lot of people in the area at the time and I would appeal for anyone who was there and saw something that could be helpful to the inquiry to come forward.
"If you took mobile phone footage or were driving past and caught some footage on your dash-cam, please let us know. It could be vital evidence."
