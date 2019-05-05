Image copyright Google Image caption The Lace Market has a number of pubs, clubs and bars

A man has been Tasered after apparently threatening members of the public with a knife in Nottingham city centre.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disturbance in the Lace Market area at about 02:45 BST.

The suspect was Tasered when he refused to comply with instructions or drop the knife, officers said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He remains in police custody.

There are no reports of injuries.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.