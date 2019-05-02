Image caption Firefighters spent much of Tuesday morning fighting the flames

Possible links between two major fires at caravan sites that destroyed more than 100 vehicles are being probed.

Police are keeping an "open mind" on the links, but confirmed the latest blaze that destroyed 70 caravans and damaged dozens near Oxton in Nottingham on Tuesday was deliberate.

On 24 March, 40 were destroyed at a storage yard at Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park in Stretton, Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire police said the inquiry was at an early stage.

Emergency services were called to the latest blaze at Old Rufford Road, between Blidworth and Oxton, Nottinghamshire, at around 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses. Derbyshire Police said the investigation into the earlier attack is continuing.

