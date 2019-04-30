Fire destroys caravans and motor homes at Blidworth site
About 70 caravans and motor homes have been destroyed in a fire at a storage facility.
The blaze was spotted at the site just outside the village of Blidworth, shortly before 02:00 BST on Tuesday.
A further 50 caravans have been damaged by heat, according to firefighters who will be carrying out further inspections of the area throughout the day.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.