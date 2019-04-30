Image copyright Peter Shore Image caption About 70 caravans and motor homes were destroyed

About 70 caravans and motor homes have been destroyed in a fire at a storage facility.

The blaze was spotted at the site just outside the village of Blidworth, shortly before 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

A further 50 caravans have been damaged by heat, according to firefighters who will be carrying out further inspections of the area throughout the day.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Image copyright Peter Shore Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene early on Tuesday morning

Image caption A further 50 other caravans were damaged by heat

Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

