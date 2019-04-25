Image copyright Google Image caption The college has said it was "committed to supporting all those affected" by the cuts

A cash-strapped college is set to lay off more than 50 people in an effort to save £2.2m.

Vision West Nottinghamshire College has placed 72 members of staff at risk of redundancy, as part of a financial restructure.

The college said it expected to lose a total of 55 employees, mostly in management and support roles with "very few" teaching posts affected.

The Mansfield college previously asked the government for a £2.1m bailout.

The school's former principal, Dame Asha Khemka, racked up more than £40,000 in expenses in five years on a corporate credit card before stepping down in 2018.

The college has already made more than 100 staff redundant in a bid to balance its books.

As a result of these latest cuts, the college's construction and employability training centre in Sheffield will close.

A spokesman for the college said: "We are committed to supporting all those affected and will seek to place people into other roles wherever possible or help them find employment elsewhere.

"Although highly regrettable, the measures are expected to save £2.2m on our annual pay bill and are another crucial step towards our financial recovery."

