Nottingham

Boys arrested after 'threat' against Keyworth pupil

  • 23 April 2019
South wolds Academy School Image copyright Google
Image caption Armed police were called to South Wolds Academy in Keyworth

Two boys have been arrested after armed police were called to a school following reports of a threat against a pupil.

Officers were called to the South Wolds Academy and Sixth Form college in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, at about 14:30 BST.

Two boys, aged 11 and 14, were later arrested and remain in police custody.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries were ongoing.

