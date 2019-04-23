Boys arrested after 'threat' against Keyworth pupil
23 April 2019
Two boys have been arrested after armed police were called to a school following reports of a threat against a pupil.
Officers were called to the South Wolds Academy and Sixth Form college in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, at about 14:30 BST.
Two boys, aged 11 and 14, were later arrested and remain in police custody.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries were ongoing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.