Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to South Wolds Academy in Keyworth

Two boys have been arrested after armed police were called to a school following reports of a threat against a pupil.

Officers were called to the South Wolds Academy and Sixth Form college in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, at about 14:30 BST.

Two boys, aged 11 and 14, were later arrested and remain in police custody.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries were ongoing.

