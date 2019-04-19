Image copyright Kieran Dixon Image caption A police cordon is in place in Park Hall Road

A man was killed when he was hit by a car which also collided with several other vehicles.

The crash happened in Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, on Friday morning.

It followed a report a car had hit a house in Mansfield Road, Skegby, at about 09:10 BST.

A 38-year old man has been arrested and is at Kings Mill Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Cordons and road closures remain in place in Mansfield Road, Skegby and in Worcester Street and Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, while detectives investigate.

Image copyright Kieran Dixon Image caption Emergency services have been seen around the Park Hall Road area

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.