Shanay Walker: Cruelty death head banned from teaching
A head teacher who "completely failed" in safeguarding duties relating to the death of a pupil has been banned from teaching.
Shanay Walker, seven, died at a house in Nottingham in July 2014 after years of abuse from relatives.
A conduct panel found Peter Smalley, of Southglade Primary School, where she was a pupil, oversaw "widespread confusion" and "repeated failures".
He was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
Shanay was placed in care of her aunt, Kay-Ann Morris, in 2012 after her mother suffered post-natal depression.
A serious case review found, in the years leading up to her death, bruising and injuries were explained away by Morris as accidental or the result of self-harm.
Morris was later cleared of murder but jailed for child cruelty along with Shanay's grandmother, Juanila Smikle.
Mr Smalley was Southglade's head from September 2013 until February 2017.
He admitted a series of failings including not providing staff with effective training and failing to implement adequate system to identify child protection issues.
Mr Smalley also admitted helping to "recreate" a lost referral form for Shanay weeks after her death - an action described as "self-serving" by a coroner - but was cleared of doing this dishonestly.
In its findings, the Teaching Regulation Agency panel said: "Good safeguarding is a key precept for any headteacher.
"Mr Smalley completely failed in his execution of it as headteacher at the school."
He will be allowed to apply for a review of the ban after five years.
