Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Shanay Walker had faced years of abuse from an aunt and grandmother

A head teacher who "completely failed" in safeguarding duties relating to the death of a pupil has been banned from teaching.

Shanay Walker, seven, died at a house in Nottingham in July 2014 after years of abuse from relatives.

A conduct panel found Peter Smalley, of Southglade Primary School, where she was a pupil, oversaw "widespread confusion" and "repeated failures".

He was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

Shanay was placed in care of her aunt, Kay-Ann Morris, in 2012 after her mother suffered post-natal depression.

A serious case review found, in the years leading up to her death, bruising and injuries were explained away by Morris as accidental or the result of self-harm.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Kay-Ann Morris and Juanila Smikle were found guilty in 2015 of cruelty to Shanay

Morris was later cleared of murder but jailed for child cruelty along with Shanay's grandmother, Juanila Smikle.

Mr Smalley was Southglade's head from September 2013 until February 2017.

He admitted a series of failings including not providing staff with effective training and failing to implement adequate system to identify child protection issues.

Mr Smalley also admitted helping to "recreate" a lost referral form for Shanay weeks after her death - an action described as "self-serving" by a coroner - but was cleared of doing this dishonestly.

In its findings, the Teaching Regulation Agency panel said: "Good safeguarding is a key precept for any headteacher.

"Mr Smalley completely failed in his execution of it as headteacher at the school."

He will be allowed to apply for a review of the ban after five years.

