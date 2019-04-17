Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The Environment Agency is working to minimise the impact of the fire on the environment

A huge scrapyard fire involving 1,000 tonnes of metal has sent plumes of smoke over the skies of a Nottinghamshire town.

The fire in Great North Road, Newark, started shortly before 11:15 BST.

Twelve fire engines are on scene with police, the Environment Agency, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Public Health England.

The road has been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze and there are no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed

People living in the area have been told to keep their windows and doors shut and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Mick Sharman, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We have 12 fire engines dealing with the fire at present, and I would like to thank our neighbouring fire and rescue services for their assistance."

