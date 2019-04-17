Image copyright Meyer Photography Image caption The charity which took Buck in said he was a "special boy" and "stole everyone's hearts"

A Labrador called Buck who had a high-chair specially made to help him eat has died.

The two-year-old had a condition called megaoesophagus which meant he struggled to swallow food and was underweight.

Confirming his death on Facebook, Team Edward - Labrador Rescue wrote: "We are so very, very heartbroken."

It said Buck had to be put down after his health "deteriorated massively", he stopped eating and rejected medication.

The bespoke feeding chair was made by a Nottingham vet and designer after the charity appealed for help in finding a way for Buck to gain weight.

He had been been taken in by the labrador rescue centre weighing only 17kg (37.4lbs), and needed to eat upright to allow the food to drop into his stomach with gravity.

Sharing news of his death, they said: "As in so very many cases with megaoesophagus, there are no happy endings.

"We promised we would fight with him with this battle and we take a little comfort knowing we as a rescue did everything possible for him and more.

"But sadly there were too many days in the last few weeks he tried to tell us enough was enough."

Image copyright Wendy Hopewell Image caption Buck was underweight and struggling to walk when he was taken in by the charity

The Mansfield-based charity said Buck enjoyed a big bowl of water surrounded by people who loved and cared for him before he died.

His carer David Fewster said it was a "heartbreaking decision", but Buck had been unwell for three weeks and was "getting worse".

"For those who worried about him not finding his forever home, he did... it was with me," he wrote.

"Itʼs been a rollercoaster, but Iʼd do it again for him."

