A man has been charged after a prison officer had his throat cut at HMP Nottingham.

Police were called at about 10:00 BST on Sunday after what union officials called an "unprovoked attack" by a prisoner with a razor blade.

The Ministry of Justice said the officer needed 17 stitches.

Police said Michael McKenna been charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence.

The 25-year-old will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later on Monday.

