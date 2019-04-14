Image copyright PA Image caption Union officials said it was an "unprovoked attack" by a prisoner with a razor blade

A prison officer had his throat cut by an inmate at HMP Nottingham, the Ministry of Justice has said.

Union officials said it was an "unprovoked attack" by a prisoner with a razor blade.

The officer, who was assaulted at about 10:00 BST, is believed to have needed 17 stitches. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The prison's governor said his thoughts were with the officer, his family and "the team dealing with the fallout."

Last year the government was ordered to make immediate improvements at the jail after a report warned it was in a "dangerous state".